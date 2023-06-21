For the week of June 9-15, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson and Tangerine neighborhoods. Take a look at what sold – and for how much – this past week in Gulfport.

June 9-15 Gulfport Real Estate Sales

2001 55th St. S. (Tangerine)

This four-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1947, has 1,800 square feet. It listed for $645,000 but sold for $585,000.

1808 Gray St. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1952, has 1,265 square feet. It listed for $575,000 but sold for $577,000.

Under $400,000

5136 13th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1957, has 940 square feet. It listed for $349,900 and sold for $330,000.

5317 13th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1980, has 1,452 square feet. It listed for $325,000 and sold for $310,000.

6025 Shore Blvd. S., #105 (Town Shores)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1971, has 1,060 square feet. It listed for $299,000 and sold for $275,000.

5925 Shore Blvd. S., #405 (Town Shores)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1972, has 1,060 square feet. It listed for $229,000 and sold for $215,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

