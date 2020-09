Jynx doesn’t care how many people say his name at the same time – everyone is a winner with this little guy! All he wants is cuddles, chin scratches, and a comfortable place to lounge. Don’t worry Jynx doesn’t speak, so he won’t really pinch you or insist you owe him a coke.

Jynx is neutered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped. Online applications at friendsofstrays.org/adopt.

Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Email info@friendsofstrays.org or call 727-522-6566.