The Gabber Newspaper Logo
pj's oyster bar web ad

K-9 Cops: St. Pete Police Dogs Get Bullet, Stab-Proof Vests

by Mike Sunnucks

a german shepard wearing a police K-9 vest. One of the St. Pete Police Dogs
St. Pete Police dog, K-9 King.
Photo by St. Petersburg Police Department

Three police dogs in St. Petersburg have received bullet and stab-proof vests via a donation from a Massachusetts-based charity.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. donated the vests to the St. Petersburg Police Department. They will outfit K-9s King, Nacho, and Axel with protective gear.

The vests also have embroidery memorializing former St. Pete K-9s Soren, Titan, and Stitch, according to an announcement from St. Petersburg Police Department.

a german shepard sitting in a black police k-9 vest.
St. Pete police dog Axel
Photo by St. Petersburg Police Department

East Taunton, Massachusetts-based Vested Interest was established in 2009. It provides custom-fitted protective body armor for police dogs. The group has provided close to 5,300 vets to K-9s nationally valued at $6.9 million, St. Petersburg Police Department said in an announcement.

There are approximately 30,000 active police dogs in the U.S.

St. Petersburg Police Department has 12 dogs in its K-9 unit.

a german shepard sitting wearing a black vest that says "Police k-9" in white.
St. Petersburg Police Department’s K-9 Nacho
Photo by St. Petersburg Police Department

“Full staff would be 15.  We’ve lost a couple due to illness and aging out, so we will be looking to add a few more this year to reach that 15 number,” said Yolanda Fernandez, community awareness division manager for St. Petersburg Police Department.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad