According to Gulfport, kava, towels, and shoulder rides for dogs who may or may not want them are all on people’s minds this week.

“Did you slice someone up in a bar fight?” —Leo Maimone, responding to seeing his friend show up in town

“Life has taught me to always appreciate the little things in life. I’ve learned to appreciate what I have, and always be grateful, because a grateful heart is a magnet for miracles.” —Ruth Lowy, on what life has taught her

“I knew I was getting fat when my towels didn’t fit.” —Steve Lamm, when asked why he lost 90 pounds

“Look what I can do… look what I can do… look what I can do.” —Polly, 8 years old, right before she hit her head on the table

“It’s all ex-junkies trying to catch a buzz.” —Jack Lamm, on why people drink kava

“Always be your best.” —Gary “Gman” Gellman’s life advice

“I’m not sure I’m really feeling this tonight; do you think I could just walk normally?” —Thoughts from the dog riding on his owners shoulders around town

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

