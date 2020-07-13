Keep an Eye out for Magic Money

Does money spent in Gulfport stay in Gulfport? One local artist started a fun experiment to find out.

What makes it so magical? Gulfport resident and local artist Karen Love isn’t quite sure yet, but she thought she’d go with it anyway.

“I’ve been extremely fortunate that people from Gulfport continue to buy my art through the pandemic,” Love, also known as the Playful Painter, told the Gabber. “Once I received my stimulus check, I dropped the whole thing back into Gulfport’s economy because I believe in supporting our community.”

She literally put her money where her mouth is.

“Money made in Gulfport is spent in Gulfport and stays in Gulfport,” exclaimed Love. “And I want to show it!”

Love wanted to prove that her saying is true, so she started a thing.

To start the experiment Love wrote on five, $5 bills – a “G” and sequential numbers. Then she stopped by to see owner and operator Jax Taylor from Jax In and Out.

From there, Love paid a visit to Mike Fagan, owner and operator of Gulfport Beach Bazaar. Fagan did not disappoint. He went right on over to Comfort Cafe to spread the love.

Alas, so far it appears the buck stopped there.

But on Monday, July 13, Love dropped two more $5 bills into circulation and asks for the community to play along.

“If someone finds one of the bills I would appreciate it if they would post a picture of bill to the Gulfport, Florida Facebook group with a similar statement:

“I rec’d a magic Gulfport bill today as the . I must now show a photo of it and spend it in Gulfport with someone who will do the same. The point is to see how money made in Gulfport, is spent in Gulfport, and stays in Gulfport. Let’s see how long we can keep the magic bills going around town.”