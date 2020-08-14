Keep Informed with Alert Pinellas

Do you feel like you’re always the last to know? Alert Pinellas Emergency and Community Notification Service for Pinellas County lets your city keep residents up-to-date on critical information, quickly and with myriad delivery methods.

Visit mygulfport.us/alertpinellas for more, and sign up for this free service. Follow prompts to register your email address to receive City of Gulfport emergency announcements electronically.

Not in Gulfport? No problem. Non-Gulfport residents can also sign up for county news alerts here.