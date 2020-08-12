Keep It Clean Out There

Gulfport Grassroots organizer Wolfgang Deininger called it “an unexpected spectacular turnout of 29 volunteers for Gulfport’s monthly ‘Beyond the Beach Clean-up’” Saturday, August 8. Nine chiropractic students from the National University of Health Sciences came out, as well as Mike Jefferis, Parks & Recreation Director of St. Petersburg, and his daughter Keegan. According to Deininger, Deb Laramie, a local Clam Bayou trash crusader, was also there representing the Trash Pirates of Mad Beach.

Some of the more interesting non-trash finds Saturday included a horseshoe crab shell and a string of whelk egg casings. A Gulfport city employee “showed up promptly at 10 a.m. to haul away the mountainous pile of trash bags,” said Deininger.

Beyond the Beach Clean-ups are held the second Saturday of every month at 8 a.m. at Shelter #4 on the Gulfport Beach. Show up or find Gulfport Grass Roots on Facebook for more.