Keep It Clean Out There

Marcella Ruso, left, and Deb Laramee represent with the many bags of trash
Marcella Ruso, left, and Deb Laramee represent with the many bags of trash collected at the Beyond the Beach cleanup Saturday, August 8. Photo by Wolfgang Deininger.

 

Gulfport Grassroots organizer Wolfgang Deininger called it “an unexpected spectacular turnout of 29 volunteers for Gulfport’s monthly ‘Beyond the Beach Clean-up’” Saturday, August 8.  Nine chiropractic students from the National University of Health Sciences came out, as well as Mike Jefferis, Parks & Recreation Director of St. Petersburg, and his daughter Keegan. According to Deininger, Deb Laramie, a local Clam Bayou trash crusader, was also there representing the Trash Pirates of Mad Beach.

Some of the more interesting non-trash finds Saturday included a horseshoe crab shell and a string of whelk egg casings. A Gulfport city employee “showed up promptly at 10 a.m. to haul away the mountainous pile of trash bags,” said Deininger.

Beyond the Beach Clean-ups are held the second Saturday of every month at 8 a.m. at Shelter #4 on the Gulfport Beach. Show up or find Gulfport Grass Roots on Facebook for more. 

Twenty-nine volunteers by a Gulfport Beach sign on the beach
Twenty-nine volunteers turned out for the August 8 Gulfport Grassroots cleanup. Photo by Wolfgang Deininger.

by The Gabber

