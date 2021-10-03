Keep Up with the FWC

Yes, we know St. Augustine is quite a drive to attend a meeting, but all are invited to attend the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) meeting October 6-7 at the Renaissance World Golf Village Resort, 500 South Legacy Trail, St. Augustine. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. each day.

According to a release from the FWC, there will be several opportunities for public comment prior to the commission meeting to provide comments, as well as in person during the public comment section.

At the end of the second day, October 7, the commission also gives time for people to comment on subjects not on the agenda. The deadline to register to speak on items not on the agenda is 9 a.m. ET on October 7.

You can find the full October 6-7 agenda here. For links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/Commission and select “Commission Meetings.” If you can’t attend in person, follow the coverage at Twitter.com/MyFWC (@MyFWC) and sign up for updates at MyFWC.com. Live coverage of the meeting is yet to be announced, but residents can check the Florida Channel for possible live video coverage at TheFloridaChannel.org.

