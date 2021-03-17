Keeping It Clean Out There

According to Gulfport Grassroots founder Wolfgang Deininger, 25 volunteers fanned out along the Gulfport’s waterfront and collected some 75 pounds of trash during the monthly Beyond the Beach Cleanup hosted by Gulfport Grassroots on March 13.

“After being rained out last month we’re getting back to it again,” Deininger wrote on Facebook of the cleanup effort.

The group hosts Beyond the Beach Cleanups every second Saturday, meeting at Shelter #4 on Gulfport Beach at 9 a.m. All are welcome to join regular cleanups, and Deininger also invites everyone to participate at this coming Saturday’s Great Clam Bayou Cleanup at 9 a.m., March 20. Volunteers will meet at the Coast Guard Auxiliary Station at Osgood Point, 29th Avenue South and Miriam Street. Call 732-310-4932 or visit fb.com/GulfportGrassRoots for more.

