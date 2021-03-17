Keeping It Clean Out There

by

A woman in a bright green shirt wearing face masks standing in a pavilion with bags of trash
Volunteer Denise Cinq-Mars Moseley lends a hand at the March 13 Beyond the Beach Cleanup. Photo courtesy of Wolfgang Deininger.

According to Gulfport Grassroots founder Wolfgang Deininger, 25 volunteers fanned out along the Gulfport’s waterfront and collected some 75 pounds of trash during the monthly Beyond the Beach Cleanup hosted by Gulfport Grassroots on March 13. 

“After being rained out last month we’re getting back to it again,” Deininger wrote on Facebook of the cleanup effort.  

The group hosts Beyond the Beach Cleanups every second Saturday, meeting at Shelter #4 on Gulfport Beach at 9 a.m. All are welcome to join regular cleanups, and  Deininger also invites everyone to participate at this coming Saturday’s Great Clam Bayou Cleanup at 9 a.m., March 20. Volunteers will meet at the Coast Guard Auxiliary Station at Osgood Point, 29th Avenue South and Miriam Street. Call 732-310-4932 or visit fb.com/GulfportGrassRoots for more. 

A group of people wearing face masks standing in a pavilion with bags of trash
Members of Northeast High School’s National Honor Society came out to help Gulfport Grassroots regular second Saturday cleanup on March 13. Photo courtesy of Wolfgang Deininger.

 

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
%d bloggers like this: