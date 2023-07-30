Kelly’s Roast Beef Opens South Pasadena Location

Beloved on the North Shore of Massachusetts for the past 72 years, Kelly’s Roast Beef now expands in Florida.

The sandwich business opened their first Florida location in 2022 in Brandenton. Kelly’s will soon open a new location in South Pasadena, next to the Orange Groves Winery. The building remains under construction.

“Back in 1951, two business partners, Frank V. McCarthy and Raymond Carey, came together to start a fun new food service concept. They named it after their best friend, and opened their doors to hungry customers,” Kelly’s website reads.

They are known for their medium-rare roast beef sandwiches, New England clam chowder, lobster rolls, and fresh seafood platters.

Kelly’s also serves Atlantic coldwater specialties, such as whole-belly fried clams.

They are now hiring all positions, including management.

Kelly’s Roast Beef, 1530 Pasadena Ave. S., South Pasadena. 727-231-1961, kellysroastbeef.com

