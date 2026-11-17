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Kenneth City Town Council members discussed long-term flood planning, annexation, and fire-service costs at their Nov. 10 meeting. The council also honored local veterans with a Veterans Day proclamation.

Town Plans for Future Flooding

The Town has secured $70,000 in grant money for a plan to help Kenneth City prepare for future flooding.

Cody J. Stewart, director of resilience and sustainability for Advanced Engineering & Design, presented the plan to the council. The Town had already hired his firm for the project. Stewart said the plan would identify ways to make the town more resilient, and that a $70,000 grant covers the project.

The meeting’s agenda included approval of the plan’s next steps.

The plan builds on a study Stewart presented to the Town in March. That study looked at how 21 Town assets would hold up against sea-level rise, storm surge, and extreme rainfall. It measured possible impacts from today through 2100.

Annexation Could Affect Fire Costs

Council members also discussed annexation and how it could change fire-service costs.

The talk focused on properties near Kenneth City that sit outside town limits. Each property added to the Town’s fire district raises the Town’s yearly budget, officials said. They gave the example of one property that costs about $5,000 a year. Officials said adding the property now proposed for annexation would cost $4,700 to $4,800 a year at current rates.

Some nearby properties have St. Petersburg mailing addresses. But a mailing address does not always mean a property sits inside St. Petersburg. Officials said property records must show which fire district serves each property.

Council Discusses Recycling

Recycling also came up at the meeting. The Town picks up recycling on Wednesdays. Town trucks haul the material to a transfer station. From there, workers sort it into plastics, glass, and aluminum.

Council Honors Veterans

Mayor Robert Arrison read the Town’s 2026 Veterans Day proclamation. It honored veterans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and the sacrifices they and their families made. After reading it, Arrison thanked veterans and their families.

“As a veteran myself, I want to thank all the veterans,” Arrison said.

The next Kenneth City Town meeting is Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

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