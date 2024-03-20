Kenneth City Elections: There’s a New Mayor in Town

Kenneth City election results are in, and the tiny Pinellas town has a new mayor. Megan Zemaitis said she was feeling happy when she talked to The Gabber Newspaper during the night of March 19.

“I’m excited to get in there and hopefully make those changes that our town really needs,” the mayor-to-be of Kenneth City stated.

Zemaitis won the mayoral race of this town of roughly five thousand people, according to unofficial numbers reported around 8:16 p.m. of the March 19 municipal election in Pinellas County.

Zemaitis’ voters cast 547 votes in her favor. Howell’s supporters casted 214 for him, for a total of 761 ballots cast in Kenneth City.

While the results were being reported through the Vote Pinellas website, Megan Zemaitis was wrapping up a flag football game. The Gabber Newspaper was able to reach her, via phone, after the game ended. (Zemaitis coaches a football team.)

Kenneth City Elections: The Results Are In

When asked if she had seen the results, she said “Yes, I’ve seen the results. A lot of residents have messaged me congratulating me,” the future mayor of Kenneth City stated.

“I’m very happy with the results,” she noted.

She took the time to express appreciation for the voters.

“I really thank all the residents for all of their support during this entire campaign,” she said. “I absolutely could not have done it without them.”

Incumbent Mayor Robert Howell shared a statement with The Gabber Newspaper when reached for comment.

“I’m very thankful and humbled to have been able to serve our community for seven years,” Howell stated during a phone call with The Gabber Newspaper roughly an hour after the polls closed in Pinellas County.

“Elections have consequences,” he added.

“I truly hope that the new administration is mindful of the fact that they are here to listen, not to dictate. And to serve and not be served. Thank you,” the soon to be ousted mayor stated.

Earlier in the day, The Gabber Newspaper reached out to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Election. They shared that activity throughout this municipal election day was “consistent with what other counties of Florida are seeing.”

As of 8:16 p.m., voter turnout in Kenneth City was not as high as previous elections. The County should have official numbers later on.

In 2020, Kenneth City had 1471 votes; 2021 saw 1275 votes; and 806 votes were cast in 2023.

During the last mayoral election in Kenneth City, in 2021, Howell was able to secure his seat as the presiding member of the town council with 414 votes against contender Jeffrey L. Pfannes, who received 311 votes, according to election records.