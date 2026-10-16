Kenneth City Ends Fiscal 2025 With $436,000 Surplus, Clean Audit

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Kenneth City officials had plenty to celebrate at their latest Council meeting on Oct. 14. The Town reported an estimated $436,000 general fund surplus for fiscal year 2025 and received encouraging audit results.

The surplus marks a big turnaround for a Town government that has struggled with its finances in recent years. The auditor gave the Town’s financial statements a clean review, though she found some problems the Town still needs to fix.

Council members credited Town staff for the turnaround. They recalled years of messy financial records, staff shortages, and constant turnover.

“We’ve seen the past, and the past is definitely not as pretty as it is now,” Councilmember Tony Chan said.

Chan said the Town went through several city managers, mayors and staff members while it struggled to keep operations running.

“It was a mess,” he said.

Mayor Bob Arrison agreed. “Kenneth City of the old is gone, moving forward,” he said.

[Read more below]

Staff Earns ‘Financial Phoenix Award’

The Council gave staff a “Financial Phoenix Award” for rebuilding the Town’s finances. Susan Roberts and Kristen Cook earned special praise. Both joined the Town around 2024 and helped fix its financial procedures. Before they arrived, problems had grown so bad that staff had to write checks and keep ledgers by hand.

Council members called Roberts a “financial savant” and a “jill of all trades.” Her work goes beyond finance to human resources and other office duties. The Council also recognized Lori Kaess for helping the Town recover.

Audit Finds Remaining Issues

Auditor Julie Fowler presented the Town’s fiscal 2025 audit. Her team gave an unmodified opinion on the Town’s financial statements. It also gave an unmodified opinion on the Town’s compliance with the federal award program it tested.

An unmodified opinion means the financial statements fairly show the Town’s finances under accounting rules. It does not mean the Town has no problems with its internal controls or office procedures.

Fowler found issues with major audit adjustments, filing deadlines, and budget procedures. Late financial records kept the Town from adjusting its budget before a state deadline. As a result, the Town spent more federal money than its final budget allowed.

Still, Fowler praised staff for their help during the audit. She called it the smoothest audit her team has completed with Kenneth City’s administration.

The next Kenneth City Town Council meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

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