Kenneth City Fires Town Manager Lacy LaFave

Kenneth City Town Council fired its town manager, Lacy LaFave.

Minutes after getting sworn in as the town’s new mayor, Mayor Megan Zemaitis successfully motioned to terminate LaFave with cause. This termination is her first official act as Kenneth City’s mayor.

LaFave’s termination dominated the April 11 Town Council meeting, echoing throughout the meeting. She is the latest in a string of town managers to leave the executive position in Kenneth City.

Michael Vieno, the police chief of Kenneth City, now serves as acting town manager while the Council looks for a new town manager.

With Cause, Without Cause, or Resignation?

Council member Bob Arrison laid out the crossroads facing the Town Council: “Continue employment with our city manager, to terminate employment with cause, [and] to terminate employment without cause.”

Earlier, the legal representative of LaFave — S.M. David Stamps, III Esquire — sent a letter to Town Attorney Ralf Brookes. The letter had the terms for a “mutually agreeable separation.”

“Ms. LaFave is entitled to a 20-week severance package in the event of termination without cause,” Stamps said in the letter. “Ms. LaFave requests 20 weeks of health insurance and retirement benefits.”

The letter continued to state she won’t “seek any legal action against the Town of Kenneth City” and for the Town to allow her to “leave in good standing.”

Lacy LaFave’s Record

LaFave applied for the position of senior executive assistant on Jan. 17, 2023. The Town shared a copy of her cover letter with The Gabber Newspaper; in that letter, LaFave wrote that she holds a Bachelor’s in Science from Northern Michigan University, with a focus on community health education. Additionally, she stated she was completing her Master’s degree in Public Administration.

Documentation presented by Zemaitis during the April 11 meeting included an email from the NMU’s Records Office confirming that LaFave graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor’s in Science.

Regarding her master’s, “we have no record,” the email dated in February 2024 said. “She started the MPA program in May 2017. Her last date of attendance was May 2021.”

The email said she is not currently enrolled. The Gabber Newspaper reached out multiple times to NMU, but was unable to independently confirm the shared information via email with Zemaitis.

Zemaitis’ Concerns

Mayor Zemaitis stated her reasons for concern with LaFave. She shared documents with fellow council members to support termination with cause.

“The most notable is that a review of your resume and cover letter shows that there is no record of you having a bachelor’s or master’s degree in public administration,” Zemaitis said.

“There have been numerous issues with your professional conduct,” Zemaitis noted. “Day-to-day acrimony towards other employees at the Town of Kenneth City have driven our valued employees to turn in their resignations.

“Additionally, disrespectful and inconsiderate responses to the members of this Kenneth City Council have been frequent and inappropriate,” she added.

With that line of arguments, Zemaitis asked for a motion to terminate LaFave with cause.

Motion to Terminate LaFave

Council member Arrison presented the motion. However, Arrison asked for five minutes to review the documentation provided only hours before the meeting.

This meeting had the most attendance so far in 2024. During the break, some members of the public asked “what’s going on?”

Before the motion resumed, Kristin Cook, the town clerk read a letter by former Mayor Robert Howell. He did not attend this meeting.

A Win for Zemaitis

The former head of the Town Council acknowledged Zemaitis as the winner of the electoral race with a “rigorous campaign.” Official results of the March 19 election concluded with Zemaitis winning with 555 votes. Howell received 217.

The former mayor said in his letter that “there is a certain faction in this town … void of kindness, ethics, and professionalism.” He also said that “two councilwomen [sic] have rigorously attacked” LaFave. Howell included words of support for the now-terminated town manager.

“LaFave has been the best thing for this town and has worked diligently,” Howell stated. “Our town, that was on the brink of bankruptcy and being dissolved, now has the first balanced budget in over seven years.”

Some members of the audience booed and laughed when he finished reading.

With that, Council proceeded to address LaFave’s fate as town manager.

LaFave’s Termination

Council member Kyle Cummings expressed his support for LaFave.

“She’s done everything we’ve asked,” he stated. “I feel she’s done a great job.”

Howell’s argument — that LaFave had delivered a balanced budget and that she had obtained money for appropriations — resonated with him. He urged the council to “come together as a team and move forward.”

“If you need fraud to get a position, I’m sorry, that’s not that’s not upstanding,” Chris Vanderkooi said when the public had its turn to speak. “And we are an upstanding town, are we not? We don’t need you to be here if that’s how you got your job.”

Cummings added that this was “sad for the town.” He added that “we are at a point to move forward and to pave roads” he said to applause by some in the public. Cummings added he did not want a lawsuit to impact the town.

Council member Arrison explained that terminating her could result in litigation and a hefty payment, per the agreement filed by her attorney.

Town attorney Brookes informed the new mayor that there was an extra step in the process: a “mini-trial” to review the evidence to terminate with cause, Brookes explained. LaFave would also be able to present evidence in her defense.

With four votes in favor, Council fired LaFave. Council member Cummings cast the dissenting vote.

Lacy LaFave’s Parting Message

“​​I just would like to say thank you to the community for allowing me to serve in the capacity for the last year,” LaFave said.

LaFave noted that the position landed in her lap. Additionally, she defended her work before heading out.

“I didn’t fraudulently apply for anything,” she said. “I did what I could and I’m really proud of my accomplishments.”

LaFave was asked to turn in all the government property in her possession. She left, accompanied by Chief Viena.

“I’m looking forward to the hearing,” LaFave told The Gabber Newspaper as she exited the Kenneth City Community Hall.

Government Business

During the meeting, Bonnie Noble was unanimously re-assigned to serve as vice-mayor. Mayor Zemaitis assured the public they did not want to lose the employees working for the town of Kenneth City, giving props to the current town staff.

Contractors were uncertain as to what would happen next. Justin Tabb, a digital media strategist hired by LaFave expressed that the events at the meeting had taken him by surprise.

“You gave me a first,” he said. Members of the public laughed.

LaFave hired Tabb to develop a new website for Kenneth City. The current website has out-of-date information. City officials clarified that the platform used to publish does not work.

The council discussed that they would review what he had done so far and provide feedback. Additionally, Noble had asked for the inclusion of feedback previously provided by the public.

“I made it very clear prior to Ms. LaFave ever reaching out to a web person that the council had a list of requirements,” Noble said.

Contractors hired for planning and zoning as well as a finance team is reviewing the 2022 finances of Kenneth City provided updates, and planners and civil engineers also addressed their work in the public meeting. The Kenneth City finance team said that they were currently within budget.

Members of the public invited residents to attend a fishing event with the Kenneth City Police Department and the Spring Festival of Kenneth City, slated to happen on May 4. And some gave a welcoming message to Zemaitis.

Zemaitis presided over the approval of her first two ordinances. One established a fee schedule for planning, zoning, and floodplain review; the other amended rules for post-disaster reconstruction of nonconforming structures.

Lacy LaFave’s Response

Upon request, LaFave sent a written statement to The Gabber Newspaper. She clarified the situation, disapproving of the way the events transpired.

“The abrupt decision,” she stated, “represents a profound disregard for the essential principles of due process and transparency,” LaFave said.

“As a graduate of Northern Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science,” the statement continued. “…my academic and professional paths have been marked by a commitment to public service.”

“Throughout my service, I have navigated numerous challenges,” she said, “which has occasionally necessitated intermittent progress toward my Master’s degree capstone.

“Despite these personal and professional hurdles, my dedication to enhancing community wellbeing and governance in Kenneth City has never wavered.”

LaFave stated her achievements, “have stabilized and fortified the town’s infrastructure and ensured greater economic prosperity and social sustainability.

“Looking forward, I am committed to resolving this matter in a manner that respects legal standards and community trust,” she added. “My aim is to vindicate my professional reputation while continuing to advocate for progression, transparency and accountability that define good governance.

“As I contend with these challenging circumstances, my priorities remain quite simple. Justice will be served to safeguard the principles, values, and integrity that every community rightfully expects,” LaFave said.

