Kenneth City Honors Police Chief Michael Vieno for 25 Years

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The Kenneth City Town Council honored Police Chief Michael Vieno for 25 years with the Kenneth City Police Department at its Oct. 14 meeting. The ceremony ended with a standing ovation and a new fishing rod for the chief.

A Quarter Century With the Town

Vieno began working for the Town in October 2001. He also served as interim town manager twice, spending more than a year in the role.

Vice Mayor Jensyn Schmidt introduced the recognition. Council members then praised Vieno’s leadership and dedication to the community.

Councilmember Donald Kinney pointed to Vieno’s work leading the department through its first accreditation and two more after that.

Kinney said, Leadership “isn’t about standing above the people you lead, but with them.”

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‘Behind Every Badge’

Kinney also spoke about the sacrifices that come with police work.

“Behind every badge is a person, and that person is a family,” he said.

The Council recognized Vieno’s wife, Jennifer, and their children. Speakers said family support helps make a career in public service possible.

Vieno thanked residents, Town staff, council members and his fellow officers for supporting him throughout his career. The department’s K9 also attended.

One resident summed up the night with a simple message: “25 more, Mike!”

The next Kenneth City Town Council meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

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