Kenneth City OKs Code Changes, Announces Upcoming Events

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The Kenneth City Town Council approved updates to its development rules at its Oct. 14 meeting. Officials also announced upcoming Town events, and a Pinellas County commissioner shared his views on county issues.

The Council unanimously approved changes to the Town’s land development code on second and final reading. The changes clarify rules for accessory structures, setbacks, parking, and building size requirements.

Upcoming Events

Town officials also announced several upcoming events:

Oct. 22: An open house on the Town’s connectivity and wayfinding plan. The plan could identify places for new sidewalks and safer walking and biking routes.

Oct. 30: A Halloween event at Ernst Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 1: The Town will begin placing flags honoring veterans at its memorial.

[Read more below]

That’s not all that happened at the Oct. 14 Kenneth City Town Council meeting. Read about General Fund Surplus, Police Chief Michael Vieno, and School Closures.

County Commissioner Weighs In

Pinellas County Commissioner Dave Eggers also spoke at the meeting. He criticized state efforts to limit local governments’ power to make their own decisions. He also raised concerns about industrial land being used for other purposes and short-term rentals in neighborhoods.

Eggers discussed government spending, regional water planning, economic development, airports, beach renourishment, and parks. He highlighted work to restore Joe’s Creek and changes at the University of South Florida, including a new provost.

Eggers also defended Flock license plate-reading cameras. He said they help solve crimes, though he acknowledged that some people have concerns about the technology.

The next Kenneth City Town Council meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

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