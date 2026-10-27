Kerouac House Ghost Hunt, Part 2: A Night with Jack and Stella

This is the second story in a two-part series.

Last week, we told the story of Jack Kerouac’s final years in St. Petersburg and the Disston Heights house he shared with his wife, Stella, and his mother, Gabrielle. The house sat untouched for decades and is now open to the public. It still holds their furniture, dishes and books. This week, the SPIRITS of St. Petersburg find out whether it still holds them, too.

Read the first story in this two-part series.

Early Encounters

I first visited the house when the owners invited me to present my essay about an encounter with Jack at Haslam’s Bookstore. It was one of my first direct contacts with him.

In 2002, I walked through the store while the power to the building was off. My electromagnetic field detector picked up an odd reading. I took five pictures of the area with a 400-speed black-and-white film camera. The middle image showed a mist floating across the top left corner. When I examined the negatives, I found that the mist was not a flaw in the film.

I have shown the image for many years. It won second place in a ghost photography contest and earned a spot in a City of St. Petersburg documentary about the bookstore.

During that first visit to the house, I asked about activity there and heard the story of the writer and the falling kitchen light. Since the house opened to the public after the pandemic and began hosting events, the SPIRITS of St. Petersburg have wanted to investigate it.

We made more visits during the Underground Bookfair, a fundraiser for the house, and talked with others who had experiences there. One self-described sensitive felt a strong female presence, possibly Jack’s mother. We also heard about another paranormal team that stayed in the house. They claimed a dark force chased them out. They later admitted that they had probably brought it with them.

A Birthday Message

On May 30, my birthday, I again took part in the Underground Bookfair. I set up in Stella’s bedroom with my books. During the day, SPIRITS members stopped by to visit. With permission, we put out equipment and noted activity. Sensitives immediately felt Stella’s presence. She seemed to answer a few questions through the EMF meter. Her answers suggested she was happy to have people in her home and liked the activity. But when I asked whether she liked Jack’s first two wives, the EMF meter dropped to zero. We took that as a sign to drop that line of questions.

At the end of the event, as I packed up, I found one of the Kerouacs’ playing cards on the floor. Several cards sat on display in Stella’s bedroom. The one on the floor was an ace of clubs, a card that stands for happiness and good luck. I thought Stella might be wishing me a happy birthday.

Talking Through the Table

For the overnight investigation, we made a donation to book the house as a bed-and-breakfast, and the owners gave us permission to investigate. Six members came to the house on July 18, 2026, and three stayed overnight.

The investigation paid off. Almost right away, Jack and Stella made themselves known. Since we were staying overnight and had more room to work, the team tried a table-tipping session. Table tipping is an older way of communicating with spirits that came from the spiritualism movement of the 1800s. Its popularity has risen and fallen over the years. One of our members has training in the technique. We place our fingertips on the tabletop and wait for the table to rock or “walk” to give us answers.

We started on the porch where Jack entertained friends. He came through and seemed pleased that we were there. Stella was even more interesting. She kept making the table “walk” into the dining room, toward the bookshelf that holds some of her books. That spot seemed to be a favorite. She likely entertained friends and family there for decades after Jack died.

Something in the Empty Room

As the night went on, we tried REM pod sessions. A REM pod is a modified theremin that makes noise when something disturbs the field around it. It also measures changes in temperature and EMF. The REM pod went off during the early evening, but more testing made us doubt those readings. Cell phones were on near the device, and their data signals could have set it off.

Later, the three members staying overnight got ready for bed in the house’s three bedrooms. That’s when the REM pod started to go off. It sat alone in a room with a video recorder. No cell phones or signals were nearby to cause a false alarm. The video shows an empty room, with no one near the device, when it went off.

In between sessions, the team ordered pizza from Cappy’s and ate it off the Kerouacs’ dishes. Guests who stay overnight can eat off the very dishes Jack and Stella used. We even set out a margarita and a glass of wine for the couple. The team can’t drink during an investigation, but nothing says a ghost can’t imbibe!

Whispers and Sensors

Jack and Stella may have grown more comfortable with us. We made recordings that evening in the living room and in Jack’s old bedroom. Both captured a strange male whisper weaving through our conversations. The words are so soft that they’re hard to make out, but they seem to respond to what we were doing.

One of the best moments of the night came while we tested the REM pod and light sensors in Jack’s bedroom. The light sensors gave us some responses. We wanted to make sure vibrations, movement or anything else we could explain hadn’t set them off. So we set off the sensors and the REM pod on purpose to test them. Then we sat still. I asked Jack to set off the sensors again if he had been doing it. A second passed. Then one of the sensors turned on by itself.

Catching a Rod

During the same session, the team moved around the room to stir up dust. This shows us what dust looks like on camera, so we can rule it out as a false positive. The room had very little dust, but a few specks floated across the screen. We also caught something else: a rod image.

A rod image is a video version of an orb, but one that shows a distinct, elongated feature. Rods often move quickly and with purpose. They tend to be see-through, almost like the floaters you might see in your eyes when you look at a bright light. They move differently than bugs. Bugs usually show jerky wing movement and fly randomly. Dust floats and drifts with the air.

This rod started on the left side of the screen and vanished on its way to the right. It didn’t move with the air in the room. In fact, it seemed to move against the airflow from the air conditioning vents. I was filming and caught a quick glimpse of something moving. I had to slow the footage to 0.002 times normal speed to get a good look. The object is long, see-through white and slightly textured. One member wondered whether it was a mosquito. But no one reported any bugs during testing, and no one who stayed overnight got bitten.

Lights Out

Sensitives felt Stella’s energy welcoming the team. She seemed especially proud of her kitchen. One member, sitting in Stella’s room, saw an image in her mind’s eye of the widow kneeling to pray beside her bed every night.

Finally, the team tried a version of the flashlight test using balloon lights. We loosen the caps on the small flashlights just enough that light pressure can turn them on. Before bed, we set up several lights, mainly in the dining area near Jack’s card table. We set out a few of Stella’s novels and left the margarita and wine in place. We watched the lights turn on in response to questions, especially questions for Stella. They also turned on when no one was in the room. At least one came on during the night while everyone slept.

It was a long night, but the team loved the experience and had a lot of fun. We had a brush with literary greatness, even if from the afterlife, and we got to be part of Jack’s family and household for a night. We’d like to go back. During National Day of Ghost Hunting 2027, we hope to help the house with a fundraiser. The plan is to offer paranormal 101 sessions and a tour of the house, and to share our evidence with the public.

To learn more about the Jack Kerouac House of St. Petersburg, book a private tour, or spend the night, go to stpetekerouachouse.com.

If you go, tell Jack and Stella that the SPIRITS of St. Pete said hi, and that we look forward to our next visit.

Brandy Stark is the founder of the SPIRITS of St. Petersburg, a paranormal investigative group.

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