Keys, Phone, Wallet…Mask?

Posted by: Laura Mulrooney in Community June 10, 2020

On Beach Blvd S, Gulfport’s mascot gives you a friendly reminder to keep your cooties to yourself on the way out of town. 

We’re in a weird time when we leave our houses. We pat our pockets and make sure we’ve got the essentials: keys, phone, wallet…oh shoot, where’s my mask? 

Luckily our neighbors and area businesses leave friendly reminders around town. 

At Town Shores you’ll find two pups at the entrance as a friendly reminder to mask up. 

At one local establishment decked out for Pride, a fountain is maintaining safe social distancing practices.

Key West Winery in South Pasadena had their gator front man don a mask in compliance with CDC guidance. 

You can even spot Grace’s moo-cow in Pass-a-grille sporting a mask that compliments her spot pattern.


Gulfport flamingo mailbox wears mask

Would it really be Gulfport if our friendly pink flamingo gang didn’t lead by example?

The CDC recommends “wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.” 

Learn more about mask-wearing guidelines here and here

