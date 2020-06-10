Keys, Phone, Wallet…Mask?

We’re in a weird time when we leave our houses. We pat our pockets and make sure we’ve got the essentials: keys, phone, wallet…oh shoot, where’s my mask?

Luckily our neighbors and area businesses leave friendly reminders around town.

The CDC recommends “wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”

Learn more about mask-wearing guidelines here and here.