Someone stole a minivan in Gulfport after a woman left her purse and keys inside it Oct. 26 outside her home near Beach Boulevard and 27th Avenue South.

The Gulfport Police Department said the resident heard someone start her Chevrolet Venture minivan “but assumed it was a friend.”

“Her purse and keys were left inside the vehicle” said GPD in a statement on the incident.

Police recovered the van later in the day in St. Petersburg.

Gulfport police have seen several car thefts this year involving residents leaving keys and other valuables in their unlocked cars.

Frequently, the cars are stolen and then dropped off in other parts of Pinellas County after being used for quick rides by the thieves.