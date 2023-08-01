Kids and Kubs Pauses Games, Citing Extreme Heat

The Kids and Kubs club has been around for 93 years. Begun by a couple of retired former semi-pro ball players back in the day, Kids and Kubs is a group of softball players aged 74 and older — both men and women. Hence, they call themselves “The World Renowned Three Quarter Century Softball Club.”

When Greg Evans first moved to St. Petersburg, he took his friend to a game.

“We saw an 80-year-old boy play a game against his 99-year-old dad,” he said.

The Kids and Kubs paused their batting practice sessions for the moment because of the extreme heat, but they hope to be practicing again by Aug. 15.

The season starts on Oct. 31, so be sure to join the club for batting practice and pick-up games this month. The games take place in downtown St. Petersburg at various fields near old Straub Park.

For more information, call the Kids and Kubs Club office at 727-893-7108.

