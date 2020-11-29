Kids Art Gets a Special Spotlight

Gulfport’s SunFlower Private School, at 5313 27th Ave. S., had a unique solution to a social distancing challenge this year.

“Because of COVID, we couldn’t host our traditional all-school open house or art show,” Director Marie Breslin told the Gabber. “Teachers had to be very creative about safely showcasing the children’s art.”

One solution? Art by appointment only.

“Some families made appointments and came into the classroom with just their own family,” she said. “Others will be driving up at different times to see art displays in our windows.”

It may not be ideal, but it beats just hanging these works of art on the refrigerator.