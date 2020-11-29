Kids Art Gets a Special Spotlight

by

A wall of children's drawings.
Courtesy of SunFlower Private School.

Gulfport’s SunFlower Private School, at 5313 27th Ave. S., had a unique solution to a social distancing challenge this year. 

“Because of COVID, we couldn’t host our traditional all-school open house or art show,” Director Marie Breslin told the Gabber. “Teachers had to be very creative about safely showcasing the children’s art.”

One solution? Art by appointment only. 

“Some families made appointments and came into the classroom with just their own family,” she said. “Others will be driving up at different times to see art displays in our windows.” 

It may not be ideal, but it beats just hanging these works of art on the refrigerator. 

A child's drawing of a lizard.
Art by Rachel Swanson. Courtesy of SunFlower Private School.
A child's drawing of a man
Art by Emi Sementa. Courtesy of SunFlower Private School.
A child's drawing of a llama.
llama by Aaron Gerland. Courtesy of SunFlower Private School.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!