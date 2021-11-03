Kids Paint the Town Spooky for Halloweendows

A photo of a little girl painting a shop window with a Halloween theme.
Leonara Kalchurina gets into the details. Photo by Melissa Zodda.

Downtown Gulfport shops were bathed in witches, pumpkins and fantastical creations for Halloweendows, the Gabber’s window-painting contest for kids, sponsored by the City of Gulfport on Saturday, October 30. Kids in three age groups had free range to paint their Halloween hearts’ desires on participating shop fronts downtown, including Beach Bazaar & More Bazaar, Neptune Grill, Qi and Caddy’s Gulfport.

Congratulations to the winners: Marisol Mujica, 3, Leonara Kalchurina, 7, and Amilya Valltos, 12!

A photo of a little boy in a green shirt standing next to a shop window he painted.
Thomas Lynch shows his stuff. Photo by Melissa Zodda.
A photo of a little boy painting a shop window.
Jayce Valtos was hard at work. Photo by Melissa Zodda.
A photo of two girls standing on either side of a shop window, posing next to their Halloween painting.
Isadora and Amia pose with their Halloweendows. Photo by Melissa Zodda.
A photo of a painting of a Halloween image of a Jack-o-Lantern with a witches hat painted on a shop window.
Amilya Valltos’ pumpkin head in the holiday spirit. Photo by Melissa Zodda.
A photo of a little girl kneeling with a paintbrush outside of a shop window.
Abbagail Rantanen picks her paints. Photo by Melissa Zodda.
A photo of a little girl in a pink dress posing next to a shop window she painted.
Marisol represents in the youngest category. Photo by Melissa Zodda.

 

