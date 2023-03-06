Kindness and Fitness: The Athleticus Opens

Gulfport’s newest fitness club, The Athleticus, opened Jan. 23 in a bright yellow building on 49th Street South.

This locally owned gym offers an hourly personal training program and free assessment. Owner Olya Schaefer is one of the four certified personal coaches on The Athleticus team.

When Schaefer moved to St. Pete in 2014, she went to various gyms and personal trainers around the city.

“They knew their stuff for sure, but it didn’t feel like often they could step into the shoes of someone else,” Schaefer said.

She says that’s what inspired here to open The Athleticus to be a small “neighborhood gym.” Her goal is to have an empathetic and motivating fitness environment.

“It’s a small space. We’re keeping it small on purpose,” Schaefer said. “We want to know every single person, like, we want to know their birthdays, we text them. I want to keep it that way. I like it that way.”

With the smaller gym space, its easier to hold one-on-one sessions between the clients and coaches, according to Schaefer.

All of the coaches are certified trainers with other backgrounds involving health and fitness. Head Coach Álvaro Betancourt is a chiropractor. He uses his medical background to help his clients customize fitness plans that focus on injury recovery, strength, and nutrition.

“So every program is definitely based around the client’s goal. Whatever your goal is, we’ll work towards it,” Betancourt said.

The Athleticus, 717 49th St. S., St. Petersburg. 727-265-2496, theathleticus.com