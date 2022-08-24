A local animal shelter is looking for help in finding a kitten allegedly stolen from an adoption event at a pet store Tuesday afternoon.

The Pet Pal Animal Shelter said two women put an adoptable kitten in a bag and walked out of the Pet Food Warehouse store near 62nd Avenue North and Interstate 275.

“One of our adoptable kittens named Stevie was stolen (yes!) from the Pet Food Warehouse this afternoon,” the St. Petersburg shelter posted on Facebook on Aug. 24.

The store hosts adoption events for the St. Petersburg-based shelter. The kitten is a 4-month-old male who is neutered and microchipped, according to Pet Pal.

Pet Pal said asked the two women are suspected in the kitten caper to return Stevie.

“To the two females who walked out of the store with Stevie in your bag: Please return him to our shelter and do the right thing,” the shelter said.

The shelter also asked anyone with information on the alleged theft to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department.

A SPPD spokesperson said the pet store is actually in the jurisdiction of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. However, a PCSO spokesperson also said it was not in their jurisdiction and didn’t have any additional information on the alleged theft.

Pet Pals has not responded to requests for comment and any updates on the missing feline.