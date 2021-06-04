Know How to Prep Your Boat

After at least six boats smashed into Gulfport’s shores in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta last November, the Gabber talked to U.S. Coastguard certified Gulfport boat captain, James Lowe to get tips on securing your boat and more this season, for rookie and veteran boaters alike.

What is the top thing error boaters make while on the water

Drinking. Alcohol consumption impairs your judgments and general safety. That can get you a BUI.

What types of things can cause a violation while at sea?

A lot of people, they don’t know the wake zones or waterways. A wake zone is when you’re coming up to a bridge or in a residential area. That could definitely get you a ticket.

Who is required to get a boaters license?

Everyone. [Even] pontoon rental requires a boater’s license from the state they live in or Florida.

When hurricane season hits, what should boat owners do with their vessels?

That’s on the captain of the vessel. A lot of people get their boats pulled to shore and stored or have them stored at a safe dock. If not, there’s risk of damage, sinking and anchorage breaking and washing up to shore.

Any tips for new boaters?

Get in touch with your local marina to get the right knowledge of waterways. Inquire about any safety precautions in accordance with the coast guard.

Learn more about general vessel safety here, and find a detailed resource for boat prep for a storm here.

