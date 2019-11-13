Buy Four Get One FREE Ad Special!

Ladling Out the Goodness

Posted by: Jeff Donnelly in St. Pete Beach November 13, 2019

“We’re getting lots of coins, lots of good feedback, and we’re having a fun day,” says Stephanie, seen here with Joe serving up some of Ricky T’s Golden Ladle winning entry into this year’s Chowder Challenge: Chef Jeff’s Creole Seafood Chowder.

Restaurants from all over the area threw down on Sunday, November 10 at Colonel Micheal J. Horan Park for the 6th Annual Chowder Challenge. Benefitting the Pass-a-Grille Women’s Club and its chosen charities, a ticket purchase included a packet with gold coins attendees could use to vote for the chowder of their choice from the 21 restaurants participating. The event also had live music from Laurie Loyst, a silent auction and raffles. In the end, it was Treasure Island’s own Ricky T’s walking away with the Golden Ladle, while Paradise Grille, Pinellas Technical College’s Culinary School, and Shells took the three People’s Choice awards. The Dewey Beach Restaurant won Judge’s Choice, and Portofino Italian Ristorante won Judge’s Choice for a non-chowder. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved. | The Gabber Newspaper