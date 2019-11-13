Ladling Out the Goodness

Restaurants from all over the area threw down on Sunday, November 10 at Colonel Micheal J. Horan Park for the 6th Annual Chowder Challenge. Benefitting the Pass-a-Grille Women’s Club and its chosen charities, a ticket purchase included a packet with gold coins attendees could use to vote for the chowder of their choice from the 21 restaurants participating. The event also had live music from Laurie Loyst, a silent auction and raffles. In the end, it was Treasure Island’s own Ricky T’s walking away with the Golden Ladle, while Paradise Grille, Pinellas Technical College’s Culinary School, and Shells took the three People’s Choice awards. The Dewey Beach Restaurant won Judge’s Choice, and Portofino Italian Ristorante won Judge’s Choice for a non-chowder.