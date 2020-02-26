‘Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler’ in Gulfport

Let the good times roll,” in French could be heard throughout the crowd that gathered for the inaugural Mardi Gras celebration in Gulfport on Friday, February 21 held as a fundraiser for the local non-profit Enroy Foundation.

Though cold and windy, participants bundled up in colorful costumes accented with feathers, beads and masks for the Fat Tuesday parade that began at 5:45 p.m. at the Casino, 5500 Shore Boulevard, followed by the ball at the Peninsula Inn, 2937 Beach Boulevard. Live dance music was provided by the Gulfport Swamp Opera band.

The foundation is committed to supporting the visual and performing arts. For more information, visit facebook.com/EnroyFoundationInc.