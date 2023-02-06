Lakewood/USF Alum Headed for Super Bowl

A former star at Lakewood High School played a key role Sunday night, Jan. 29, in helping the Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship and earn a berth in Super Bowl LVII.

On a frigid Kansas City evening, the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on a field goal with three seconds left. The home team’s leading receiver was Marquez Valdes-Scantling, with six receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.

The game was tied at 13 in the second half when Valdes-Scantling caught a 19-yard scoring pass from Patrick Mahomes to give the Chiefs the lead.

This was the third time the fifth-year wide receiver had played in a conference championship game, having done so in 2019 and 2020 for the Green Bay Packers in the NFC. But this is his first trip to the biggest game in the sport.

He starred for Lakewood in 2011 and 2012, with 28 catches for 600 yards and six touchdowns as a junior, while posting 50 receptions for 800 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior.

From there he went to North Carolina State, starting a few games as a true freshman before missing some time with an injury and then racking up more receiving numbers as a sophomore before transferring to the University of South Florida. There he finished in the top ten in most career receiving categories despite playing only two seasons.

In the spring of 2018 the Packers selected him with the final pick in the fifth round, and he became the 15th Lakewood alum taken in the NFL draft. He spent four seasons at Lambeau Field before signing with the Chiefs as a free agent. So nearly all of his passes as a pro have been thrown by one of two likely future Hall of Famers: Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. EST and the game will be televised on FOX.