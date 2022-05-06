Landemic is a Film About Unaffordable St. Pete

Gulfport Filmmaker Victoria Jorgensen thinks what happened to her hometown of Key West is happening in St. Petersburg: Locals simply can’t afford it anymore.

That’s the basis of her latest short film, “Landemic,” a three minute, 39 second production that features past and present shots of St. Pete, with Jorgensen narrating it with a series of poems.

With the help of filmmaker Devin Rice, Jorgensen pairs parts of “new” St. Petersburg (Central Avenue’s BurgerFi and luxury downtown apartments) with her family’s antique photographs.

“The knowledge of wet, sun, movement … arrival, now departure,” Jorgenson says in her film.“I don’t want to live in your tall buildings vacant of spirit.”

The short was picked up by the Dunedin Film Festival last January, but its shining moment was an installation and performance showing at the Creative Pinellas Arts Annual.

Jorgensen projected it on the walls of the Creative Pinellas and included things she felt counted as Sunshine State memorabilia (a taxidermied deer, a leopard print rubber flip flop) with a performance from Alice Ferrullo.

Unless the full installation is commissioned again, the film will live on as a digital reminder of raising rent and housing costs in Pinellas.

Jorgensen grew up in Tampa, but she was born in Key West. She knows what it’s like to watch a place become a tourist attraction, and she fears the same will happen to Gulfport and St. Petersburg.

“It’s hard to watch. This is about the natives that are leaving their home state, people are coming from New York and up north and staying, buying up the place,” Jorgenson said. “Lots of people are struggling with changing their whole lives.”

When she first bought her home in 2002 after seeing an ad in The Gabber, her walls were painted – to her distress – “chartreuse and grape jelly.” But she loved it, and she wanted to have a place of her own in Gulfport, so she bought it immediately.

Today, that same house is worth eight times what she paid for it.

“People see this town and they love it, but they change it,” Jorgensen said. “Then Gulfport’s no longer weird and exciting, it’s like everywhere else.”

She asks one important question, where do priced-out locals go? In “Landemic”, there’s no clear answer, but the filmmaker has one.

“I think people need to be a little more sentiment, a little less greedy,” Jorgensen said. “We can jack up the rent and make more money but let’s think about people first.”