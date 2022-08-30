Largo, Meet Madeira Beach at Heritage Village

In Spring 2022, University of South Florida Honors College students partnered with Heritage Village and the Florida Humanities Council on a new project. The result: an exhibit exploring Madeira Beach’s past and present. The Shared Heritage in Pinellas Traveling Exhibit, Madeira Beach: On the Waves of Change, focuses on the water water.

“Specifically, the display documents the essential role that water has played in the human and environmental history of Madeira Beach,” Heritage Village Operations Manager Monica M. Drake wrote in a press release. “The exhibit also examines Madeira Beach’s current experiences with urban development, climate change, and sea-level rise, which has implications for locations throughout the state.”

It does this through recorded interviews with Madeira Beach residents paired with historical photographs, artifacts, maps, and postcards from Madeira Beach.

The items currently reside within the Madeira Beach Cottage at Largo’s Heritage Village, an open-air history complex and indoor museum, where they will remain through November. After that, the exhibit heads to Madeira Beach City Hall for a six-month tenure.