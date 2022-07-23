Largo Pizzeria Owner Sold Dugs at Shop, Police Say

by

Morgan Banno

The owner of a Tampa Bay pizza restaurant allegedly dealt drugs out of his business; Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him July 19.

According to PCSO, Blerim Ljena, 49, owns Brickhouse Pizza on Missouri Avenue, north of Largo High School. PCSO said they received a tip of illegal drugs potentially sold out of the pizzeria.

A police raid on the pizzeria netted 20.5 doses of morphine, 364 grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of cocaine, 52 doses of oxycodone as well as other drugs, according to PCSO.

Deputies arrested Ljena on various drug charges — including operating a drug house.

Police said they were indications the pizzeria owner was sleeping and living at the restaurant.

by Mike Sunnucks

