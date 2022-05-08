Last Day to See ‘Into the Night’ in St. Petersburg

Like a comet streaking across the sky, a new play is world premiering for an all-too-short run at Studio Grand Central, so if you can find space in your schedule, make it happen.

Written by the late Rosalind Cramer and Linda MacCluggage and directed by MacCluggage after numerous stops and starts over nearly six years, “Into the Night” is one of those stories that seems like it might be about something very specific, but turns out to be a story about all of us. All of us who have ever had parents and/or children, at least, which is a good portion of us, right?

The quick gist? Claire, played by Nicole Jeannine Smith, struggles to be the mom she feels like she needs to be to her disabled adult son Benny, played by Ryan Prince. Benny’s dad has died, and Claire struggles to fill the gap after a lifetime of worrying she wasn’t cut out for motherhood in the first place, never mind the particular challenges of being a mother to a child with special needs.

But don’t dismiss Cramer and MacCluggage’s piece as a “very special episode”-type story. True, it advocates for those who are differently abled, but it does so by putting actors like Prince – born with Down Syndrome, like his character Benny – front and center as key characters who carry a great deal of the play’s emotional load. Prince and Sally Norris, who plays Benny’s friend Karli, don’t just nail their heavy parts, but the pair have impressive comic timing, too.

Ultimately, “Into the Night” is going to hit a nerve for anyone who’s worked to overcome fears of being a parent, those who have had to cope with the loss of a loved one, those who have struggled to let go and let fly the ones we care about, and those who just want a shot at independence. For a compact piece (about 80 minutes), there’s some lovely nuance to the characters Cramer and MacCluggage have created. Smith and Prince shine, but the show gets a great boost too from supporting players like Roz Potenza as Claire’s mother-in-law Rose and MacKenzie Aaryn as Benny’s art teacher/de-facto big sister. Off-Central’s own Artistic Director Ward Smith also emerges from behind the scenes to play Matthew, the suitor we kind of want to hate but can’t because he’s actually a decent enough guy who’s just not aware of his limitations.

Also, there’s a bear. We won’t try to explain that here but know that Mathew Frankel plays him and he does so in a pretty emotionally affecting way, so there’s another reason to catch tis world premiere while you can.

Worth noting: “Into the Night” is presented by Theatre eXceptional, and extension of Tampa Bay-based Blue Butterfly Productions. Theatre eXceptional’s mission? It “aspires to create innovative theatre and performance art with, for, and about people with disabilities with the goal of addressing and eliminating the misconceptions and social stigmas so often placed upon these communities that inhibit their full acceptance into our society.” Blue Butterfly’s Founding Member and President, Brianna Larson, produced and staged managed this production.

Into the Night runs through May 8 at Studio Grand Central, 2260 1st Ave. S. Through May 8: Sun., 3 p.m.. $30 . 727-202-7019. studiograndcentral.com