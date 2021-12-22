Last-Minute Holiday Events in St. Petersburg

That hazy period of time between Christmas and the New Year is quickly approaching, and before the 2022 diet rage sets in, hit South St. Petersburg for every last drop of the holiday markets and cookie crumbs.

Here’s the lineup, Gabber-style:

Through December 24

Homemade Trinkets Shop small this holiday season at Florida CraftArt in a walkable, shoppable holiday gallery. Christmas trees, menorahs, dancing bears, and more. It’s open seven days a week until Christmas Day, so you can pop in at the last minute without alarming the family of poor time management skills. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. floridacraftart.org

Through Sunday, January 2

Christmas in the Dome Along with Las Vegas and Dallas, St. Petersburg’s temporary light maze and holiday hotspot, Enchant Christmas. It’s the consistent Floridian go-to for hot chocolate and fake snow. The downtown dome will host a glittering maze, ice skating rink and Santa landing through the holidays. Tropicana Field, Lot 1, 1759 4th Ave. S. St. Petersburg. Hours vary. $25-35. enchantchristmas.com

Tuesday, December 28 – Monday, January 3

Fake Ice, Real Skates Postcard Inn on the Beach is bringing a rink by the sea to St. Pete Beach. The synthetic ice rink sits right below palm trees for a Florida-style skating experience, 60 minutes per session. Post Card Inn on the Beach, 6300 Gulf Blvd, St. Pete Beach. $15. postcardinn.com

Friday, December 24

Four Paws The Dog Bar St. Pete will be full of onesie-wearing pups all day on Christmas Eve. There will be hot cocoa, dog treats and a full bar for the human counterparts. So bring your furry friend in his or her best onesie for as long as they’ll allow it. The Dog Bar St. Pete, 2300 Central Ave. St. Petersburg. 12-10 p.m. dogbarstpete.com

Christmas ‘Carting The 2021 Holiday Golf Cart Parade is making rounds through Gulfport every slightly chilly Friday night in December. Local golf cart owners and their tagalongs drive through downtown with the brightest holiday cheer they can squeeze onto four wheels. The fun starts at Town Shores, and wraps around the city. Keep an eye out and extend a wave. Downtown Gulfport. 6 p.m.

Thursday, December 30

Merry Market You’ve heard of the Open Air Beach Market behind the Postcard Inn, but here’s a holiday-style twist for December: Per usual, the sand will be chock-full of vendors, drinks and live music, but this Thursday will feature merrier-than-normal goods and crafts. Check it out; shoes optional. Postcard Inn on the Beach, 6300 Gulf Blvd, St. Pete Beach. postcardinn.com