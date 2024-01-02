Latin Twist at Julio’s Empanadas

Julio’s Empanadas officially opened for business! After months of anticipation, the wait is over for Gulfport’s newest Latin-inspired restaurant. Julio Pagan opened Julio’s Empanadas in December and you’ll find massive empanadas, tortas, mofungo, and more. Scratch-made empanadas are to die for, with flavorful fillings and flaky crust. The ingredients are, simple but labor intensive to make. I made them in culinary school and can only imagine all the work Julio puts into his — and you taste it in every bite.

What’s an Empanada?

Empanadas are fried or baked pastry stuffed with sweet or savory fillings — much like American turnovers, Indian samosas, or Italian calzones. Although rooted in Spanish culture, Latin America is known for some of the most delicious empanadas in the world. Historically, they were oversized hand pies day laborers would bring along for a meal (a commonality across various cultures). Easy to transport and easy to eat, empanadas are the perfect food to tote on the go.

At Julio’s Empanadas

What began as an empanada food trailer has since morphed into two brick-and-mortar restaurants. Julio’s other location is north on 38th Avenue in St. Pete.

At the new Gulfport location, there’s a fusion twist. We sampled the osso buco braised beef ($8.95), ground beef ($7.95), sausage and peppers ($7.95), and the Cuban ($6.95) empanadas. (Julio was out of chicken empanadas that day.) The osso buco was tender and succulent. The sausage and peppers oozed melty cheese, and the Cuban empanada was chock full of ingredients — more than some of the Cuban sandwiches I’ve had in town. But the ground beef empanada was my favorite. The meat was so juicy, the diced potatoes were soft — I didn’t care that grease ran down my forearm as I stuffed that empanada into my mouth. I had to have more.

Julio’s empanadas are filled with everything from roasted vegetables and eggplant parm, to deviled blue crab and garlic shrimp. All are handmade, and there’s something for all palates. It’s worth noting that the empanadas are offered in two sizes: regular and grande. We ordered the grande ones — and they were huge. We couldn’t fit them all into a large to-go box. The grande empanadas are certainly enough food for a meal on their own but they’re also are great for sharing.

Other Food Options

The fun doesn’t stop at savory empanadas. Julio also offers salads, tortas, sides, and mofungo with various proteins options. Or, try one of the plates served with rice and beans. Whether you want chicken, beef, salmon, or empanadas, Julio has a combo for you. While you’re there, check out the hefty selection of dessert empanadas (all $4.95) as well as flan ($5.25 half/$19.95 whole) and Tres Leches ($5.95/$21.95) if you have a sweet tooth.

Just be sure to mark your calendars for National Empanada Day on April 8.

Julio’s Empanadas, 2201 49th St. S., Gulfport. Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun., 11 a.m.-7 p.m., closed Mondays, 727-235-0350.

