City Whys: Homeless in Gulfport

Recently, Gulfport City Council changed some laws to address citizen concerns about the homeless in Gulfport. One homeowner stopped us with a question about the homeless and where they can live without getting harassed or breaking the law.

Question: Where can the homeless in Gulfport stay? –Steve Bell, Gulfport

Answer: We asked City of Gulfport Police Chief Rob Vincent about this.

“Generally speaking,” Vincent said, “people are allowed on any public property under three conditions. First, it must be open to the public. Clymer Park, for example, is closed from 12-4 a.m. Second, they must not be interfering with the lawful use of the property by others. Finally, they must not be violating any laws or ordinances.”

Chief Vincent also told The Gabber the police use 211 Tampa Bay to help people find shelter and other resources.

Your City Questions, Answered

