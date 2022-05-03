Lealman Celebrates First-Ever Prom 

Students at Lealman Innovation Academy enter their high school experience expending to never attend a prom. On Friday, April 28, they walked into the school’s gym in sequins, suits, and smiles for the academy’s first prom since its existence.

“I wore waterproof mascara for this,” said Cassie Pettruzelli, Lealman teacher.

It was an emotional night. Despite the threat of rain, students at Lealman celebrated with pictures and dancing and the theme “A Night Under the Stars.”

The St. Petersburg area high school is an alternative educational environment that focuses on anti-dropout, says Cheryl Parker Smith, Lealman’s MTSS coach.

In 2021, students asked for something they’ve never had: a prom. They were adamant, so Lealman Principal Connisheia Garcia asked them to prove it in the grades.

After boosting their performance and attendance rates in 2021, Principal Garcia granted the request. Students almost didn’t believe it at first.

“We didn’t sell any tickets until basically the last week cause these kids didn’t think we’d actually have a prom,” Parker Smith laughed. “We’re here to change the students’ perceptions of themselves. They deserve the same experiences as anybody else.”

Lealman promoted the event, held a prom dress giveaway, and prepped the culinary students to cook the dinner for prom, but Party City supplied the decorations.

“As long as I’ve been with the company, we’ve never done anything like this in this area,” said Party City communications coordinator Cassie Martin. “This year, we wanted to have a surprise for these students.”

The balloons and arches may have been the product of Party City, but the school’s staff was responsible for putting on the fun.

“A lot of kids were stuck at home during the pandemic and missed a lot of high school activities,” said reading coach Katie Barkley. “I’m so glad they had something to look forward to.”