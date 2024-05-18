Lealman’s Agricultural Roots

The History of Lealman’s Main Street

Drivers along 54th Avenue North who cross the railroad tracks by Lealman Fire Rescue Station No. 18 may notice an angled road that parallels the path of the tracks for a few blocks. Located immediately south of 43rd Street North, a sign denotes this narrow road as “Main Street.”

Although unremarkable in appearance today, this short street once served as a commercial hub of the original Lealman community. Named in honor of pioneer farmer Elza Beasley Lealman, this area flourished as an agricultural settlement before St. Petersburg’s founding.

Shifting Boundaries

Known today as the separate areas of West Lealman and Lealman, these communities existed as a single entity until recently. The earliest pioneers settled in Lealman before any of the adjacent cities — Kenneth City, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg, and Seminole — existed.

Lealman originally included all of Pinellas Park and Sawgrass Lake, stretched westward through Kenneth City toward Cross Bayou, and into many areas currently within St. Petersburg’s city limits.

Farmer and Sheriff

Elza B. Lealman was born in Georgia, either in 1822 or 1823. His mother also hailed from Georgia. Thomas, his father, came from England and worked as a carpenter. He most likely grew up in Lowndes County, near present-day Valdosta.

Elza moved across the Georgia/Florida line in the 1840s, marrying Elenar Deis in Hamilton County in 1848. His father joined them. Elza acquired 40 acres of farm land in April 1859 from the land office in Newnansville, in Alachua County. After the Armed Occupation Act of 1842, this office offered acreage to white male citizens of Florida who promised to cultivate at least five acres and serve in a militia to suppress uprisings. These uprisings often came from people whose ancestors had, for millennia, lived on the land now occupied by Euro-Americans like Elza and did not want to surrender their land.

By 1860, the Lealmans had four children.

The family soon moved to Suwannee County. Established in December 1858, this north-central Florida county had 2,303 residents on the eve of the Civil War, more than six times the population that lived along the Pinellas peninsula at that time.

At least 250 white men left Suwannee County to fight for the Confederacy between 1861 and 1865. Elza Lealman stayed at home and became a leader in the new county during this time of turmoil.

Lealman served as sheriff from 1862 until 1864. He also held the office of tax collector for an unknown period of time. In order to remain in public office, he had to pledge his loyalty to the Confederacy. No existing Suwannee County records describe Lealman’s governmental service, or the number of constables or officers who worked with him during the war years.

The Lealmans decided to leave their Suwannee County farmstead. They moved to what was then a sparsely settled area — now the most densely populated county in Florida.

Pioneer Living, for a Spell

The Lealmans reached the Pinellas peninsula by 1872. At that time, fewer than 900 people lived within the boundaries of present-day Pinellas County. In addition to having no neighbors for miles, the man who left his name on such a large area left few records of his existence.

Incomplete and inconsistent genealogical records obscure the family’s history. The 1880 census places Elza in western Hillsborough County (now Pinellas, since 1912) as a widower. He lived until at least 1885, although no existing newspaper articles contain his obituary or mention his wife’s passing.

Spelling inconsistencies abound. The 1850 census records his last name as “Lealman,” but his first name as “Elsey.” His wife, known as “Lenora” in some genealogical indexes, is referred to as “Elinor.” The last names of “Elsie” and “Ellenor” are written as “Lellman” in 1860. A decade later, “Edward” and “Elander” remained “Lellman.”

According to the 1880 census, “Eliza Lellman” had a son named “Eliza” Jr. The junior Lealman entered the world in 1872, when the family lived at Allen’s Creek, near Cross Bayou, a little more than a mile south of present-day Clearwater Mall.

Other documents refer to the family as “Lallman.” Elza Jr. even misspelled his last name as “Lellman” on the World War I civilian draft registration card he completed in 1918.

With these spelling variations, it is no surprise that some older maps describe the area as “Lellman.” Official property records today continue to identify some subdivisions as “Lellman Heights.”

Building a Farm Community

After living near Allen’s Creek and Upper Tampa Bay for a couple of years, the family moved inland. They settled near the intersection of 37th Street and 58th Avenue North (formerly Lealman Avenue). Family members hunted, fished, and began farming their new land.

When the Orange Belt Railway reached St. Petersburg in mid-1888, the nearest stop northwest of that then-remote settlement was listed as “Lellman’s.” Known as a a flag stop or signal stop, the train only stopped this location when passengers along the platform waved at the locomotive or those on the train requested to leave.

Regular railroad service led to the expansion of farms and groves. The depot near Lealman’s Main Street became the location where the Lealman family and other locals shipped their agricultural products.

Like Father, Like Son

Many early residents assume that the younger Elza Lealman deserves credit for the community’s name. Born at Allen’s Creek in 1872, he lived through the 1920s land boom. He sold many of his holdings in the Lealman area in the mid-1920s, before moving to a home on Tangerine (18th) Avenue South.

When he passed away in September 1931, the St. Petersburg Times (now Tampa Bay Times) claimed the younger Elza’s expertise as a farmer forged the agricultural community’s identity. He had to learn farming techniques at a young age. His mother had passed away before his 8th birthday and the senior Elza probably perished during junior’s early teenage years.

Although Elza Sr. established the Lealman farm community, he may have died before the Orange Belt bisected it. A September 7, 1931 obituary in the Times credits the younger Lealman — who was no older than 16 when the railroad arrived — as the reason the area received this name.

The Farmer’s Brides

The junior Elza married Minnie Lee Archer in October 1896. Daughter of William Augustus Archer and Hattie Archer, Minnie hailed from one of the first families to settle in the Seminole area. Her mother’s family lived there in the 1850s.

Elza and Minnie started a family at Lealman Heights. Minnie’s parents also acquired property in Lealman. Members of the Archer family operated a nearby sawmill after an earlier Lealman lumber mill had moved closer to Disston City (now Gulfport) in 1901 to provide wood for that city.

After growing up on a remote citrus grove, Minnie soon grew tired of the demands of farm life at Lealman. In what must have been a scandal at the time, the Lealmans separated and later divorced. Minnie left Lealman Heights and moved into a St. Petersburg home.

Elza later married the former Maude Allan, a Michigan native. Similar to the spelling variations common with her spouse, some genealogical records referred to her as “Maud” or “Allen.”

Elza and Maude are buried at Sunnyside Cemetery. Located near Northeast High School, this cemetery became a burial site for many Lealman pioneers long before St. Petersburg annexed it and nearby subdivisions.

Country Roads

Some St. Petersburg streets had their origins as Lealman lanes. Early Lealman settlers often fished along Long Bayou and the mostly uninhabited coastal islands. When crews built the first simple bridge across Long Bayou (before Bay Pines was known by that name), they referred to the structure as the “John’s Pass bridge.”

Even though the bridge did not cross John’s Pass, it permitted travelers to get to Seminole, where a “John’s Pass” post office opened in the Oakhurst area, nearly four miles away from the actual John’s Pass, in 1879.

Long before Tyrone Boulevard or Park Street existed, the main route to get from St. Petersburg to Seminole in 1911 required a trip through Lealman.

The route followed a lane known as John’s Pass Road. Once a horse and pedestrian path, this east-west road through farmland and fields became a two-lane dirt road by 1910. A few years later, crews added crushed shells to this muddy road, one known today as 30th Avenue North.

A half-mile north of John’s Pass Road, another east-west lane once brought Lealman pioneers to a popular bayside fishing site; today, Abercrombie Park. Now known as 38th Avenue North, old-timers called this path that cut across early farms and groves Clearview Avenue.

Crops and Chicken Coops

Agriculture thrived throughout Lealman in the early 1900s. Elza Lealman planted strawberry fields that competed against those in Plant City. Groves covered acreage south and west of Sawgrass Lake. Two turpentine mills operated in Lealman at this time. Near the railroad depot, workers rendered animal fat into soap.

The first substantial annexation of Lealman lands occurred in October 1914, when some property owners incorporated their croplands and budding sugarcane fields as Pinellas Park. To the south, St. Petersburg’s City limits began to absorb former areas of Lealman as farms gave way to homes.

Martin and Susan Mohr arrived in Lealman in 1890, two years after the Orange Belt Railway began service. They established an egg farm at 46th Avenue and 40th Street North, a little south of the Main Street railroad depot, on the other side of Joe’s Creek. A small street, Mohr Avenue, crosses some of their former lands.

Their son, Homer, regularly sailed around John’s Pass to collect shells for his mother. He sometimes traveled as far as Sanibel Island and Cedar Key to gather shells. From the 1890s until 1910, Susan sold them as novelties, shipping them by rail to customers throughout the country.

Father and son teamed up as M.C. Mohr and Son. They sold acreage for chicken farms in the area they described as “Lellman.” By March 1914, their advertisements claimed, “We are the largest poultry raisers in South Florida.” They pledged that a 5-acre tract could accommodate a home, a barn, and more than 2,000 chickens.

When not selling chicken farm lands from their Central Avenue office, the Mohrs served as leaders of the Lealman Poultry Association. The family also started a dairy.

New Roots

Few agricultural landmarks remain in Lealman. Small schools in the groves have disappeared, as did Lealman Junior High, which originally opened in 1927 at the present site of New Heights Elementary School.

The small railroad depot along Main Street burned down in April 1907. Few vehicles travel on Main Street today.

Kenneth City and other municipalities have carved away much of the original Lealman settlement. Nevertheless, newcomers continue to plant their roots in this area. Vietnamese and other Southeast Asian immigrants harvest herbs in their backyard gardens. Lealman’s landscape is diverse, and its roots remain strong.