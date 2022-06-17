For Paula Adams, death isn’t daunting; it’s just… life.

Adams is a certified death doula in St. Petersburg. She helps those about to die – and their loved ones – with the concept of dying.

“I’m the person that allows the families to breathe,” Adams says. “You get to have the last moments with these people, and often, the loved ones who need someone there.”

But she wasn’t always so acquainted with death. Until 2010, when Adams visited Estonia, a Baltic country in Northern Europe. She wanted travel opportunities and was hired to complete a mural for one of the county’s community centers.

In Estonia, many residents are trained as doulas for both birth and death. Through her work, she met many people, men, women, even children, who serve the community. Traditionally, only women were doulas, but that’s not always the case.

“When a child’s cat dies in Estonia, there’s no ‘he’s over the rainbow bridge now’,” Adams says. “There’s a scientific explanation of what happens to a body during dying and death, and they explain that to children.”

Adams was struck by the blatant nature of life in the country. Back in the United States, she became certified as a death doula and began traveling for her work, both within the country and to nursing homes and hospitals in the county.

Her partner, an ex-musician, became very ill in the last few years. She currently takes care of him.

“The idea of death doulas in America has picked up immensely because our medical system has a huge gap,” Adams says. “The medical system is completely overloaded, and not guiding people to death, but really managing it until it happens.”

She believes no one should die alone. When she was hired for a live-in doula position in Watertown, Tennessee, she saw that belief through.

The Tennessee couple, Maddy and Meaty, were preparing for Meaty, a retired butcher, to die after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“I provided emotional care for them both, but I continued to stay with Maddy even after her husband died,” Adams said.

Adams hopes to host a series of “Death Talks” in Gulfport, either at SumitrA Espresso Lounge or the Gulfport Senior Center. She hopes that education, openness, and discussion of death will make the issue less taboo and allow for people to get the help they need.

“We need to understand, death isn’t something you’re going to get out of, we all will die,” Adams says. “We celebrate for life, why not plan, and celebrate, death?”

Find Adams online.