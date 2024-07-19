Legendary Flavors at Larry’s Ice Cream

Back in 2011, I bought a shaved ice business on Treasure Island and made the move from Michigan to Florida. I was fresh out of college and in search of my next big adventure. Uprooting to the Sunshine State to sell shaved ice on the beach seemed like a dream come true. It was a super fun (albeit exhausting) experience and my first time owning my own business. But as much as I perfected snowy, New Orleans-style shaved ice, I still longed for an ice cream cone in the dead of summer. When I owned my business, I’d hit up Larry’s Ice Cream and Gelato on St. Pete Beach after a long day at work for an ice cream nightcap.

100 Flavors at Larry’s Ice Cream

Larry’s is an ice cream legend. They’ve been serving cold scoops on the beach for more than 30 years and three generations. The menu is enormous, and the largest I’ve seen in the area.

They offer more than 100 flavors of hard scoop ice cream, 35 flavors of gelato, 35 flavors of frozen yogurt, and 35 flavors of soft-serve custard, no sugar added ice cream, Italian ice, and other treats. Larry’s also serves Belgian waffle sundaes with homemade waffles cones, root beer floats, legit banana splits, and milkshakes/malts. And bonus: They sell beer and wine so you can get an adult float after a hot day at the beach.

I splurged and had a waffle cone with two scoops ($7.29). I love sampling different flavors (I don’t care if they make no culinary sense together) to get the most out of my ice cream experiences.

At Larry’s, I ordered caramel caribou and Key lime pie. The caramel ice cream was decadently creamy with swirls of caramel and chocolate covered caramel chips. It’s Larry’s most popular flavor but while it definitely was delicious, I prefer a salted caramel ice cream. The Key lime pie was tangy and citrusy, with Key lime flavor throughout. It had chunks of chewy graham cracker mixed into it. Both flavors were light and refreshing on a scorching summer day.

More Than Ice Cream

What sets Larry’s apart from other ice cream shops is their menu. They don’t stop at ice cream. New this season are Larry’s mini donuts ($2.99 each) available in an array of flavors like toasted coconut, cinnamon toast, and chocolate peanut butter pretzel.

The Italian gelato is made in house by Italian chefs. And the homemade brownies, blondies, and Rice Krispies treats are all as big as bricks. If you prefer something savory that’s a little heartier, burgers, pizza, hot dogs, pretzels, and nachos are also available.

It really is a one-stop-shop that has something worth slurping for everyone.

Larry’s Ice Cream and Gelato, 6595 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Sun.-Thurs., 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. 727-360-4259, larrysicecream.com.

