Lena is Ready to Be Your Diva

by

A tabby kitten looking at the camera.
Photo courtesy of Pet Pal Animal Shelter.

Lena, aka Princess Lena, is ready to rule in her new realm! Lena is a super snuggler who would like to be the diva of your heart.

Lena is at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S.
Call 727-328-7738 or visit petpalanimalshelter.com.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!