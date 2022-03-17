Lesley Smith’s Talking Heads Ventriloquism

When Lesley Smith made the recent move from New Hampshire to Gulfport, her three alter egos made the trip with her.

Smith is a comedian and ventriloquist who shares a stage with a gaggle of pseudo-talking puppets. She’s mainly performed in New England, but performed her first full blown Florida show on Saturday, March 12 at the Catherine Hickman Theater.

“My work is intentional; it’s made to open hearts and minds,” Smith said.

Yet her first steps into the ventriloquism world happened by accident. Before the birth of her children, she performed as a vocalist.

“I started a different chapter in my life and that meant I couldn’t be out playing till 3 a.m.,” Smith said.

The next chapter brought her to work at a children’s museum in New England. Always a performer, Smith used puppets to connect to young visitors and fell in love with the art form.

She began traveling to northern schools to perform educational plays centering on subjects such as bullying, nutrition, and anti-violence. It was the ‘90s, funky puppet shows were in, and she went all out in the world of ventriloquism and puppetry.

Three of the characters that she continues to use today were actually part of the TV show pilot, “Sammy’s New World”.

Smith’s clingy cast includes Shirley the Texas Diva, Sammy the Snail, and Tony Rocko. The trio connects to the audience’s inner child. Shirley, a big blue bird, is a self-involved type with a wild personality. Sammy, a snail, is charming and sweet, and Tony is a rat with a persona that Smith describes as “your higher self.”

Her full-time days as a vocalist may be behind her, but Smith still sings and performs songs through her puppet appendages in between speaking routines.

Though she’s moved on from strictly children’s shows, Smith still uses her puppets to teach lessons and convey meaning. After all, it’s a comedy show.

“A puppet can say something that if anyone else did it’s like ‘how dare you?’” Smith laughed. “But I try to bring light to the show and leave people feeling uplifted.”