As Floridians begin the new year, another significant event in Florida’s history crosses the century mark. During much of the 20th century, the word “Rosewood” held little meaning to most people in our state. An elderly few remembered, but most never knew, and those who did tried to forget.

By the 1990s, “Rosewood” took on an entirely different significance in the lexicon of Florida and much of the world. This happened not because of the aromatic scent of certain trees that provided the word’s origin, but because of the pungent scent of hatred that occurred during a scorched-earth, racist fit of rage in Levy County in the first week of January 1923.

Long before phrases like “woke” and “critical race theory” became common parlance, Black people living in Rosewood woke up to a reign of critical racial violence that not only canceled their cultural institutions and community, but also encouraged state leaders to silence discussion of what happened during the Florida land boom.

Florida Dreams

During the early 20th century, Florida offered opportunities for new beginnings to many people. The stories of seasonal visitors arriving by railroad, invalids seeking relief from tuberculosis, and those wanting to live in a subtropical paradise with endless sources of freshwater and abundant citrus groves, filled promotional literature from those times as well as history books today.

Another group also pursued their Florida dream, albeit a different one. Black people migrated from Georgia, Alabama, and other southern states. Some settled in Levy County, near the railroad line that once closely followed the path of State Route 24 past Bronson and Otter Creek on the way to Cedar Key. They chopped down the tall cedar trees that became pencils in local mills, harvested turpentine from thick forests of pine, and lived in peace near their white neighbors at the settlement of Rosewood.

Early Florida Nightmares

The amicable relations between the races in Rosewood amounted to more of a carefully maintained racial détente than a friendship between people with equal opportunities to pursue their Florida dreams. By 1900, with the closure of nearby pencil mills, many of the white residents of Rosewood moved to Sumner, a settlement a little more than two miles to the southwest.

During the 1910s, incidents of lynching and racial violence increased in Florida. Black men who had won the right to vote under the 15th Amendment were disenfranchised in increasing numbers due to literacy tests and other attempts to silence their voice. Governors Park Trammell (1913-1917) and Sidney Catts (1917-1921) proudly embraced white supremacy and considered the growing political clout of the Ku Klux Klan in Florida an asset, not a liability.

Voter Fraud Claims Set the Stage

Black people exercising their right to vote in Florida a century ago risked their lives. This became obvious to much of America on November 2, 1920. On the day that voters nationwide cast their ballots for Warren G. Harding’s pledge of a return to “normalcy,” Black people in the Orange County settlement of Ocoee learned that voting led to a “normalcy” common before the Civil War. On a day known by many historians as the “single bloodiest day in modern American political history,” the Ocoee massacre targeted Black people who tried to cast a ballot.

Self-appointed vigilantes “policed” their view of election integrity by burning down most of Ocoee’s Black community, killing a still-unknown number of Black people who certainly surpassed 30, and transformed the area into an all-white “sundown town” soon thereafter. These election “enforcers” even took the body of one man to Orlando, where they hung it atop a light post to send a message to anyone who questioned their “freedom” to maintain the status quo in Florida.

“They Went to Killin’ Everything”

Not inspired by anger about Black people voting, the massacre at Rosewood followed another path common for vigilante justice at the time: a claim by a woman that an unknown Black man had come to her home and assaulted her. Frances “Fanny” Taylor, a 22 year-old, married white woman in Sumner, screamed in her home. A neighbor soon arrived with revolver in hand, and found the young mother scratched and bruised.

Shortly after the neighbor located Fanny’s baby safe in the other room, rumors in Sumner about claims of assault soon transformed into stories about robbery and rape. This incident occurred a day after a large Klan gathering in Gainesville, less than 50 miles away, had included a cross-burning near a banner reading “First and Always Protect Womanhood.”

Many details of what followed have disappeared from the record. Some believe a white man who secretly cuddled with Taylor while her husband was at work had inflicted her wounds. White people in Sumner and throughout Levy County pointed their fingers in a different direction, toward Rosewood. The sheriff summoned a posse and deputized many angry men, some of whom brought along their detection dogs.

The situation quickly deteriorated. Vigilantes soon seized one man, tortured him, shot him in the face, and hung his disfigured body to send a message. Some took pieces of the man’s clothing as a souvenir. Mobs gathered, set homes and churches aflame, and exercised their brutal injustice.

Some white people tried to protect their neighbors, a story not told by most mainstream newspapers that instead painted Rosewood as a place where armed-and-dangerous Black people bore responsibility for their fate.

As violence continued and many Black residents sought safety in alligator-infested swamps and hammocks, Gov. Cary A. Hardee tried to quiet news accounts of the massacre. The damage was already done: White vigilantes began to arrive from other parts of Florida, even from neighboring states, hoping to restore their version of “law and order” in Levy County.

On January 7, 1923, after nearly all Black people had fled the area, a mob burned most of what remained of Rosewood to the ground. A few white people and a still-uncertain number of Black people had perished during this week of violence that had eradicated a settlement of more than 300 people.

“They went to killin’ everything,” was one of many powerful quotes survivors shared with Gary Moore about the massacre. Moore wrote an account of the incident published by the St. Petersburg Times (now the Tampa Bay Times) on July 25, 1982. More than 59 years after the terrorists canceled Rosewood’s community, Moore captured fragmented and incomplete memories that had never previously appeared in a single Florida history textbook.

Reconstructing Shattered Memories

Similar to Ocoee after 1920, Black people avoided the area around the largely abandoned Rosewood settlement, as well as Sumner and Cedar Key. Along with their physical diaspora, Black people who left Rosewood tried to suppress memories of this event, did not pass them along through oral tradition, and silenced younger generations when they had questions about sketchy childhood memories of leaving their homes.

Government officials also did their share to obscure the event, and their complicity. Cary Hardee wanted to celebrate the state’s potential as a place for those seeking to invest in the Florida dream and to move to places like St. Petersburg. Hardee sought to quash any stories about racial disturbances that might scare white transplants or the non-white laborers, cooks, builders, and laundresses necessary to turn these transplants’ dreams into a reality.

An all-white grand jury that convened in Bronson in February 1923 failed to recommend any charges, despite the testimony of eight courageous Black witnesses. Southern papers generally justified the mob violence as a necessary measure to protect “womanhood”; northern papers reduced the events to proof of the South’s “backwardness,” rather than as yet more evidence of the nation’s poor record on race relations.

Moore’s 1982 article rekindled memories. A decade later, scholars painstakingly did their best to collect more memories, publishing a two-volume documented history in December 1993, nearly 71 years after the incident. Many scholarly and popular histories, along with a 1997 feature film, have shared the story of what happened at Rosewood, with varying levels of accuracy and literary license. But they have helped preserve memories of an important event in Florida history.

Rosewood Matters

In May 2004, Gov. Jeb Bush was present for the dedication of a historic marker along State Route 24. The two-sided message on this marker summarized a terroristic chapter of Florida history that, at the time, people on both sides of the aisle agreed should be remembered.