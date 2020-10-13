Let Your Flag Fly

October 11 was National Coming Out Day for the LGBTQ community, and Come Out St. Pete made this day as special as the act itself.

COSP celebrated Sunday with the annual unfurling of their 150 foot Pride flag. Volunteers from all over joined in the ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at Seminole Park in St. Petersburg.

“Coming Out Day isn’t as flashy, but it’s more effective at changing the hearts and minds of family, friends and coworkers,” said Come Out St Pete Board Member Brain Longstreth. “It can change their minds easier than having a big flashy parade.”

“Come Out St. Pete advocates for community awareness and acceptance of all sexual orientations and gender identities, and encourages a sense of community,” according to the group’s website.

As the Pride flag flies proud this month, COSP is hosting several other events to celebrate. For a complete events listings and volunteer opportunities, visit comeoutstpete.org/events or find them on Facebook.

Find more resources on coming out at hrc.org/resources.