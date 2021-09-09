Letters to the Editor: September 9

Keep Telling Our History

Dear Editor: I was very much enlightened by James Schnur’s nine-part series in the Gabber on the history of Pinellas County School integration. Like the National Geographic photographer who once told me the secret of getting his award winning photos – “being there” – Schnur was certainly there, as a young student during segregation, and as an author and lecturer on the history of Pinellas County education and Florida history. I knew little of the long and winding road of desegregation in the South, until now. I thank the Gabber for bringing that history to light.

My knowledge of segregation came early for me too, a young girl of 10 growing up in Washington, D.C. in 1954. My siblings and I attended a Catholic school a block down the street, which was integrated, while public schools a few blocks away were segregated. When the Supreme Court decision on Brown v. Board of Education ruled that state laws establishing racial segregation in schools was unconstitutional, the fallout in the District of Columbia was swift. Those against desegregation marched up and down the street in front of our house, East Capitol Street, blocks from the Supreme Court. Many moved to Virginia and Maryland. As children, we wrestled with the sight of neighbors with scowling faces carrying signs and packing up. And I wondered about the young girl my age, Linda Brown, who I learned was named in the famous court case that challenged the separate but equal policy in U.S. schools.

In the 70s I would read of protests against desegregation in places in the North, like Boston. Now I know of the hard-fought battles and lawsuits to assure equality in education in this county I have called home since 2011. Thank you, Gabber, for bringing this history to us. It’s news we need. – M.L. Faunce, Gulfport.

Comments from the Gabber’s Facebook Page:

BCHS Segregation Story

A Florida history of its education/segregation in installments. Thank you. Great job. Seems we always need to be vigilant so that we don’t backslide. It should not matter how much money the family makes; all children should get a good education foundation. – Samantha Darren

GeckoFest Guide

Here is your guide….don’t go – Kenneth Cook

Join the Pinellas Historic Preservation Board

As a former Chairman of this board, I encourage all applicants to have a good knowledge of Pinellas County history before applying. This is a critical asset for historic preservation. – Catherine MacKinnon Slicker

Abandoned Sailboat Removed

About 20 more to go….keep at it – Kenneth Cook

Keep it up. – Amanda Hersem

