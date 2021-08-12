Letters: August 12

Thank You, Gabber

Dear Editor: I am happy that this newest incarnation of the Gabber is determined to stay true to the journalistic principles of objectivity and fairness. When some readers are offended by opposing views, they demand censorship. They want to see only one “true” viewpoint in their reliable hometown paper. A good newspaper prints opinions from all sides and assumes the readership is intelligent enough to make their own informed decisions. Thank you Gabber staff for eschewing the ugly practice of censorship and trusting us to know right from wrong. — Cathy Howard

Dear Editor: Thank you for printing the hilarious letter about how the Gulfport Chief of Police has no obligation to vaccinate himself for the shared health of the people he is supposed to protect and serve. You’re doing a great job! Keep up the good work. – Robin Cerwonka

Comments from the Gabber’s Social Media Pages:

Parking on Pass-A-Grille

Why isn’t the city run more efficiently so parking is free? Cities want people to come to beach or shopping areas and spend money and yet charge them for parking and parking fines if they go over. Seems like if a city runs itself efficiently it doesn’t have to count on nickel & diming the very people coming to spend their hard earned money there. – Alexis Steele

Hurricane Supplies for Seniors

Simple acts of compassion are the core of our humanity – Daniel Flack

Save a Reef, Eat a Lionfish

I have had several offers and several chances to but never have. I would imagine if cooked right it’s good. – David Flack

