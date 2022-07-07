Three members of San Francisco School Board were recently recalled. I was a bit surprised and shocked, so I thought, why not look into it. The constituency of San Francisco is largely progressive democrats – 83% – and 17% “other”. Looking into it further, the largest issue amongst the constituency was the schools not opening.

What the school board focused in on for the past two-and-a-half years were cultural war issues, name changes, merit versus lottery, what they should read or not read, and pay and benefit increases. Also, the mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, sued the school system of San Francisco for grievance incompetence and for not having the schools open.

Her quote in court, “Private schools are open without issues, why aren’t we?” The response from school board member Allison Collins was, “We are not opening schools because it is detrimental to children’s and teachers’ health and wellness.”

Is this part of a general parental revolt that we are seeing nationwide? Or even progressive voters recognizing that school closures are unhealthy for children and will create a hole in academic progression?

Breed said, “They are not doing the fundamental job, which is educating our children.”

Here’s the breakdown of the School Board recall: Allison Collins, 76%; Gabriel Lopez, 72%; and Faavuga Moliga, 69%.

If the voters could have recalled all of them, I believe all of them would have lost. Due to county statute, only three could be up for recall. Breed now has the opportunity to appoint their successors. Hopefully, it will be a benefit to the children of San Francisco. A collective statement from the three recalled school committee members said, “White supremacists are enjoying this, and the recall is all about this. “

I believe this is part of the culture war within the democratic party between the progressives and the pragmatists. Could this be the bellwether or is it just an odd anomaly?

Sincerely,

Your neighbor, Ian O’Hara