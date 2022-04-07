Putin launched an unprovoked, unjust and illegal action against Ukraine, so yes, Putin started the war in Ukraine. Yes, it is his fault. We were unable to prevent the Russians from invading Ukraine through U.S. sanctions.

The question is, how should the U.S. respond?

These sanctions did not stop the invasion, but will the new sanctions hurt the Russian government or its people? As we have experienced through history, sanctions have always hurt the people and not the government. Will they be different this time?

I believe that we need to have sober awareness and foresightedness before we do any kind of reflective actions. I understand as Article 5 stands, we could get into a hot war, but it is a choice to invoke Article 5 – not a reaction.

So, here are my concerns:

1. To avoid a hot war with a nuclear adversary.

If we do, our lives and treasures are secure.

2. To protect the US dollar.

If we do not protect the U.S. dollar, we could see an economic depression.

3. To keep the cheap energy flowing.

Roughly 40% of Europe’s natural gas is received through Ukraine, from Russia. Germany gets more than 50% of its natural gas through Ukraine. Is this Germany’s war? If there is no energy, there is no civilization.

4. Moral, ethical, values – and principal outrage.

Presidents Bush, Obama, and Trump kept NATO off the table – which is what Putin wanted. Why, suddenly, is that no longer an option? Moral, ethical, values, and principal outrage is lower on my hierarchy. Under this principle, the larger statement is “defend democracy” and I say, “What democracy?” Ukraine is a constitutional republic, not a democracy – and that’s why I put “avoid a hot war with a nuclear adversary at the top.”

5. The Domino Theory.

If Russia can annex the Ukraine, so in turn, can China annex Taiwan, which could lead to our lives and treasures lost. The dollar could crumble, and cheap energy would be lost – as well as the manufacturing of chips. So why would this not be true for the Chinese Communist Party?

So, let’s think of these concerns before we step forward in to World War III.

“Truth is barely pure and never simple.”

Sincerely,

Your neighbor, Ian O’Hara