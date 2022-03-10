You may or may not know that I ran for Ward 4 City Council and didn’t win, but I would like to make our community better. Maybe this column will bring forward conversations and ideas that will matter to us as neighbors.

Under the current makeup of our city council, the real serious issues will not come forward. City Council focuses on noise ordinances, pay raises, permits, signage, volleyball, boat tournaments, and other feel-good issues. Those things keep people talking – and we are – but the real issues linger in the background. We have some larger pressing matters and long-term issues such as delinquent accounts, dereliction rates, parking, zoning, and lobbying for home rule. I believe that the gentlemen and gentlewomen on our dais have good intentions for Gulfport, but as we know from last month’s meeting, it seems to be a burden to them.

Mayor Sam Henderson said “what the job has become is the issue” and “we make policy decisions”; councilmember Michael Fridovich – my Ward 4 representative – agreed, saying, “it is getting out of hand.” Councilmember Christine Brown also agreed, telling everyone “there is a great deal of stress and responsibility” and “there is an underbelly of hate in our community.”

So does that mean that some of them need to change their perceptions of what they do as councilmembers, or do we need a systemic change in council and city administration? The above comments show that they are weary and uncomfortable in their positions – and for good reason. Should these councilmembers retire or resign? The threat on Mayor Henderson’s life is a serious matter. More people are willing to imply violence in today’s world, so could this be the reason why their perceptions have changed? Or could it be emotional collectivism that draws the members of the dais to a common cause of self-preservation?

I understand that the high emotion rot has taken a toll on the current council, but they need to focus on the issues at hand. There are ways that Council can communicate with their constituents (outside of phone and email) such as surveying and questionnaires. We as constituents have expectations – old and new – such as energy policy, sewage, sidewalks, roads, playgrounds, dog parks, the senior center, and ecological factors. This is the real infrastructure of the City of Gulfport. Our City is progressing forward and must follow with the times. We have an antiquated system, and we need to improve it sooner rather than later.

Sometimes, what we do not do is worse than what we do.

Sincerely,

Your neighbor, Ian O’Hara