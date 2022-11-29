Letters to Santa Mailbox in Treasure Island Publix

On Nov. 19, Publix on Treasure Island introduced a letters to Santa mailbox in their front lobby to collect letters for Operation Santa.

Lisa Stanable, Assistant Customer Service Manager for Publix on Treasure Island, introduced the idea after past experience with donating Christmas trees to families in need during the holidays in her home state of Michigan.

Stanable built the mailbox with recycled cardboard and shiny red wrapping paper. On the side of the mailbox, children can find templates to write to Santa Claus. Publix provided crayons for kids to draw and write letters.

Operation Santa is a program with the United States Postal Service that writes letters back to children who wrote to Santa Claus. Some children in need may even receive gifts they wish for in their letters to Santa.

“Kids mostly asked for things they actually needed than wanted,” Stanable said. “Hopefully Santa brings what they asked for.”

Operation Santa inspired Stanable along with her years of helping families and children during the holidays, but she also accredits her love for Christmas for bringing this idea to actuality in her workplace.

Since the introduction of the mailbox, Stanable said there’s already a large amount of letters.

“One of our grocery managers said he saw one boy hug his letter before he put it in,” Stanable recalled. “And one girl read her letter aloud to her dad while he filmed before putting it in too.”

By Dec. 12, Stanable plans to stamp all the letters herself to send them to Operation Santa. She hopes to get other Publix locations involved in this holiday mission next year.