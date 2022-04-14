Letters to the Editor: April 14

To PJ’s, With Love

Great article! Love that place! We are snowbirds who never go home without a visit or two to PJ’s. The prices are good and the food is great. We’ve been customers for about three years! The first time we tried the stone crab we didn’t know if we should order cold or hot. The waitress accommodated us by bringing an order of each! Just a fun place to eat. P.S. – We always order our stone crab hot! ‘Til next year… –Kathy Bieri, Wilmington, Delaware

Letters From Your Neighbor: War

Avoiding a ‘nuclear’ war, IMO, does not really belong on a list of priorities because it is the backdrop for all international relations. Of course we fear Armageddon but placing it first is a declaration of surrender in every crisis…Kim Jong-un can just say ‘I have nukes’ and we must give him the keys to the world? Unless you really think Putin is crazy, what does he gain by starting with nukes? It’s like fearing a ‘wider war’… he can’t win against Ukraine…why should we fear he’ll start a war with NATO? As long as those in the West can be counted on to panic when he issues threats, why would he stop? More to say on this complex subject but space limited…

Protecting the dollar? I don’t know what supporting Ukraine has to do with the relative value of the dollar against other currencies. If you mean the prestige of the dollar as the world’s currency, it has probably been lifted by America’s leadership and the relative shade China is suddenly in as a quasi-Russia supporter.

Cheap energy You actually meant cheap carbon energy which is, literally, killing the environment humans need to succeed. Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas has been a disgrace. This may turn out to be a pivotal moment in the fight to save our habitable world.

Defend Democracy I think you denigrate this notion with semantics about types of governments and use of the word ‘outrage’, as if that is not a real thing. Maybe to you it is not. In my view, the rise of liberty, fairness, democracy…call it what you will – is the greatest human achievement in a million years, certainly socially. Millions have given their lives fighting for it and I’m sorry it’s a throwaway for you. This is #1.

Domino Theory Anything short of full-bore support for Ukraine would be a green light for China to invade Taiwan. Weakness in the face of despots has never bought lasting peace…it encourages them. How could it not? –Jonathan Micocci, Gulfport

More on Letters From Your Neighbor: War

The “Hierarchy of Concerns: War” had me marvel at the myopic perspective of an ‘America first, my treasures matter philosophy’ when we are witnessing a Russian genocide against Ukraine not seen since the Holocaust. In regard to your view of sanctions, I concur that Russian citizens will be impacted daily by the sanctions; however, so has the central government. Since sanctions have been implemented in 2014 and more recently, escalated Russian growth has reduced by 3% yearly, or $50 billion per year, with a 30% reduction in the value of the ruble. Russian citizens, however, are not being bombed at train stations, hospitals, and bomb shelters clearly identified as havens for women and children. Secondly, irrespective of the semantics of democracy versus “a constitutional republic” the US State Department and international observers declared that Ukraine had a free and fair election in 2019. Ukraine, since 2014, has been besieged by Russia culminating in an all-out invasion this year by a narcissistic tyrant bent on annihilating civilians at any cost to advance his goal of Russian expansion. Thirdly, I am more than perplexed that “moral, ethical, values and principles” are lower on your hierarchy” than “treasures” or our nationalistic security. Your final perspective is truly a conundrum as you appear to do an about-face concerned that if Russia usurps Ukraine, China Taiwan, then ‘oops, perhaps our lives and treasures may truly be in jeopardy.’ Sorry to inform you Ian, we cannot be observers in our world. We are, or should be, ethical, moral, value-based leaders on this global enterprise treasuring humanity and assisting those less fortunate. So brace up for increased gas prices, food prices, and perhaps reduced bank accounts. These are nothing compared to living one day in a Ukrainian war zone. –Kathleen Kenyon, Gulfport

Pesticides in the Parks

I noticed the article on Roundup at the dog parks in the last issue. I’m told the City also sprayed Roundup on the pond between 54th and 55th Streets, where Tangerine intersects. This is hearsay, so I don’t know for sure. This pond is home to turtles, ducks, various birds, and a protected species of stork during its migration. I can’t imagine why the City would want to poison this environment. What I do know is that one small island is still devoid of vegetation since the spraying many months ago. Looks like it’s been burned down. Why kill weeds that provide shelter and maybe food for small animals in parts of a park where no one walks? If Roundup is being sprayed here, I can’t imagine that residents want their money used for a dangerous chemical in an area frequented by wildlife. Residents should at least have a say about chemicals in their parks and near their homes. –Roberta Dever, Gulfport

Presbyterian Church Closes Its Doors

This would be a great space for artist workshops and studios as well as a performance space. Gulfport needs to take care of their artists. –Victoria Jorgensen, Gulfport